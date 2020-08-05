Is Modi’s Return To ‘Jai Siya Ram’ For Effect Or Mass Consumption?

Several years ago, when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister and I interviewed him while writing his biography, we discussed his perspective on Hindutva, and he explained that because there were multiple faiths in India, ‘puja path adi’ (prayer rituals) could be different, but usse desh alag nahi hota hai, paramparayein to alag nahin hoti (the country does not become different, traditions do not become dissimilar).

Sensing that ‘tradition’ was a grey zone, I further probed: “During the Ayodhya agitation the main argument of the agitators was that Muslims must also accept Lord Ram as the symbol of national identity?”

Chief Minister Modi’s reply was forthright then, and it is of special need to recall now, when he ostensibly measured his words and sent a message of restraint to his flock: “Yes, that was the basic argument, the main philosophy – that Bhagwan Ram was also one of the Mahapurush (revered personality or ideal being) of this country. And that everyone in this country should believe in this – those who led this agitation campaigned for this.”