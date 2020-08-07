India Betrayed Its Own Principles & Promises: Ruhullah Mehdi

Jammu and Kashmir’s grand old party, the National Conference (NC), suffered a setback on 28 July 2020, when its senior leader from Central Kashmir’s Budgam, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi resigned from the position of party chief spokesperson.

The resignation came after NC’s vice-president and former chief minister of the erstwhile state, Omar Abdullah, wrote an article for The Indian Express, where he spoke about the restoration of statehood to the newly created Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, the former minister in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir questioned the National Conference leadership over their silence on the Centre’s decision to abrogate J&K’s special status in August 2019.

A three-time MLA, Ruhullah is from the influential Aga clan, a strong Shia clergy that holds sway over the minority Shia population in central Kashmir. He was brought into politics by Farooq Abdullah after the assassination of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, in an IED blast by militants in 2000.

On 5 August 2020, Ruhullah was among the few politicians who completed one year under detention.