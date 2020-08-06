India Must Unilaterally Destroy Its Nukes: Lessons From Hiroshima

Gandhi returned to this theme again, in Young India, on 6 April 1921:

“If India makes violence her creed, and I have survived, I would not care to live in India. She will cease to evoke any pride in me. My patriotism is subservient to my religion. I cling to India like a child to its mother's breast because I feel that she gives me the spiritual nourishment I need. She has the environment that responds to my highest aspirations. When that faith is gone, I shall feel like an orphan without hope of ever finding a guardian.”

Only a saint with the good of the whole world at heart, and only an enlightened patriot with the good of his own country at heart, could have uttered such bold words. No leader in modern history has so categorically and courageously subordinated his love for his own nation to his love for humanity and his love for Satya (Truth) and Ahimsa (non-violence).

In one of the finest orations of his life, Gandhi articulated India’s — indeed, renascent Asia’s — message of a nuclear weapons-free world when he addressed the closing session of the historic Inter-Asian Relations Conference held on 2 April 1947 in New Delhi.