Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

A lot of hopes are pinned on Kamala Harris to become the next Vice President of the United States of America, but for that she needs to stop speaking prose like a lawyer and be soulful, writes Frank Bruni in Hindustan Times. He urges her to draw inspiration from her life growing up with Indian and Jamaican values and be more personal with the people, so as to prove that she is helping Biden with his politics of inclusion against Donald Trump’s politics of division.