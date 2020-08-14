How Did Indian Movies and Songs Inspire Our Freedom Struggle?

Many films and even more songs were released during the period which, either obviously or obliquely, depicted the British as the villain. The censors made every possible attempt to throttle such messages, but most films and songs slipped through. From the mid-1940s, with freedom in the air, the British censors’ grip slackened, and films and songs became more direct, and bolder.

So, which were these films? Which were these ‘Azaadi ke Taraane’?

One song that probably many would know is ‘Chal Chal Re Naujawan, Kehna Mera Maan’ from Bandhan (1940). Kavi Pradeep was the lyricist (who else?) and the music director was Ramchandra Pal. Ashok Kumar and Leela Chitnis starred in the film. The song was parodied in Ek Phool Do Mali (1969) and that’s probably when most people heard it for the first time.