British India’s Racist Theatre: How ‘Blackface’ Took Centre Stage

The impact of Carson’s show was very adverse on the ticket sales of The National Theatre. Audiences started ditching them and going to the Carson show. The National Theatre started losing serious money and its existence was at stake. Ardhendu Sekhar was repeatedly reminded by some members that possibly Girish Ghosh was right; the decision to start the Bengali National Theatre was perhaps a mistake.

Ardhendu Sekhar decided to fight back and took the fight to Dave Carson during the Christmas season. The city of Kolkata, including its British part, was plastered with posters and banners announcing – Mustafi Sahib Ka Pukka Tamasha:

‘Burra-din ka naya ranga khasa

Mustafi Sahab Ka Pucca Tamasha

Come friends and patrons from our old Dharmatala basa

Mustafi Sahab Ka Sankritan

Not old trash but new happy fun’.

On the opening night, Ardhendu Sekhar appeared on the stage in an English dress with three companions, and started with their prologue song:

‘Mustafi Sahib Ka Pukka Tamasha

Neither short nor very long

Dekho Tamasha naya rang

Mustafi Sahib Ka naya dhang

We have no horses, or donkeys or monkeys on the stage

But talented actors and artists of the age.’-