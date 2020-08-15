Does India Stand To Gain From Israel-UAE Agreement – And How?

Netanyahu has to appease his right-wing constituency which will protest any halt to annexation. The threat of annexation retains Israeli leverage and continues to be a pressure point on the Palestinians and Arab countries.

It is likely that Saudi Arabia, other GCC countries and some Muslim countries will follow UAE’s lead, as the roadmap of the Trump Peace Plan unfolds. Among the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] member countries, Oman and Qatar have also had informal relations with Israel for quite some time. Israel-Qatar trade ties began in 1996 and trade offices continued to function till 2009 when these offices were closed owing to Qatar’s support to the Hamas government in Gaza and the second Palestinian Intifada [Uprising].

Oman too has maintained trade ties with Israel, terminating them around 2000. Israeli PMs Yitzhak Rabin and Benjamin Netanyahu have visited Oman. Foreign Minister Tzipi Lipi has visited Qatar. Other high-level political contacts have been maintained out of public glare for quite some time. Bahrain and Kuwait, the other two GCC countries, may also follow suit.