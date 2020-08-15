How COVID ‘Undermined’ India’s Parliament & Parliamentary System

You say the words ‘Indian Parliament’ and a commonly caricatured image of legislators throwing papers, mics, etc in the Parliament House may come to mind. However, this is a gross trivialisation of the Indian Parliament and its power. Be it the addition of the compensation clause for states to the GST bill or using the no-confidence motion to test the strength of the incumbent government in numbers, the Indian Parliament has wielded its power on many occasions.

Such instances have reaffirmed the parliament’s position as the paramount institution in our democracy, as it is empowered to keep checks on the government through debates and deliberations. In a way, the parliament may be seen as the metaphorical ‘Betaal ‘to the ‘Vikram’ that is the Executive, asking tough questions and holding the government accountable for its actions.