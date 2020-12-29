The Reluctant Politician Rajinikanth: No Political Party After All

In December 2017, when the actor announced the idea of his party, many were thrilled to see a new wave, change in narrative with a non-Dravidian entity entering the scene, promising welfare and freedom from corruption. As months passed by, all that happened were non-committal press conferences, delayed responses to public events, grievance calls such as the one in Thoothukudi which backfired. It was becoming clear that the superstar is a reluctant politician.

On 29 October, newspapers flashed the headlines ‘Is Rajinikanth quitting politics?’ based on a ‘note’ purportedly authored by the actor that has been in circulation. In the note the star has allegedly cited the coronavirus pandemic, his age, health condition and uncertainty over the availability of a vaccine as reasons behind his decision to quit politics.

Rajinikanth clarified that it was not his letter but the information on his health and doctors’ advice is true and that he will soon revert with a decision after speaking with Rajini Makkal Mandram.

A member of the Rajini Makkal Mandram spoke to The Quint on anonymity, that the note was purportedly shared by them to buy the actor some time from media’s speculations.