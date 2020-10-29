Rajini Rethinking Political Entry? Says Will Decide Way Ahead Soon

‘Rajinikanth is quitting politics?’ -- The headline flashed in a few news portals on Thursday, 29 October, morning.



Wait. When did he join politics? The last we heard was Petta, a few cryptic tweets and a number of press conferences announcing the idea of him entering politics.

Sources close to the actor told The Quint that he is not doing well and the risk of exposure during the coronavirus pandemic has made the situation very fragile. “We want our Thalaivar to remain healthy and happy. Whether he enters politics or not is not our main concern now. Anyway work is going on by the fans and cadre based on his ideologies,” a source said.