Why is Rajini Talking About CAA Without Really Talking About It?

All eyes were on Rajinikanth when he released the special issue of Thuglaq magazine, which was started by the highly-revered journalist Cho Ramaswamy. The event, organised on Tuesday, 14 January celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Tamil weekly magazine. The event was also attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

When Rajinikanth was given the podium to address the audience, the crowds sat in anticipation for any mention of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and agitation by university students.

So, what did Rajinikanth say? Well, nothing.