Tamil Nadu: Can Rajinikanth Be BJP’s Superstar? Suspense Continues

Is Rajinikanth entering politics? This has been a topic of debate for decades and even now we don’t have an answer. The actor teased us with the idea of his own party in December 2017, but didn’t really specify a proper agenda or power structure. He put out a dozen cryptic tweets and then said he won’t be the chief ministerial candidate, leaving people even more confused.

Actor Rajinikanth has been playing the ‘Will he? Won’t he?’ game for too long, that very few are betting on him to radically change the political scenario in any way.