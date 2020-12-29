Rajinikanth To Not Join Politics, Cites COVID, Health Issues
Rajinikanth was earlier hospitalised for severe blood pressure fluctuations.
“This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people, but please forgive me,” said actor Rajinikanth as he backed out of political debut. He will not launch his political party as scheduled on account of his poor health, the actor said in a statement issued on Twitter on Tuesday, 29 December.
“With extreme sadness I say that I can’t enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision.”Rajinikanth
“I see this health complication (hospitalisation) as a warning given to me by God” and so has decided to not go ahead with his plans to take the political plunge for the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.
His announcement comes two days after the actor was discharged from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, for severe blood pressure fluctuations.
‘Will Serve People Without Entering Electoral Politics’
In a heartfelt three-page letter, the actor said he didn’t want to make the people who believe in him feel like a scapegoat. However, his recent health conditions have come as a warning.
“If I campaigned only through the media and social media after I started the party, I would not be able to create the political upheaval among people and win big in the elections. No one with political experience will deny this reality.”Rajinikanth
He, however, said he will “serve the people” even “without entering electoral politics”, and cited his health condition as well as the new strain of coronavirus as reasons for him to call the quits.
Rajinikanth was set to announce a date for the launch of his political party on 31 December. The launch was tentatively scheduled for January, five months before the state elections in Tamil Nadu.
Annatthe Film Production Stopped
Production on Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe has come to a halt after eight members of the film crew tested positive for COVID-19. According to the producers of Sun Pictures, Rajinikanth has tested negative for the virus.
However, he was hospitalised on 25 December after suffering from severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was discharged two days later with his doctors advising him to take complete bed rest for a week, maintain limited physician activity, avoid stress in view of his post-kidney transplant status, abstain from undertaking activities that would put him at risk of contracting COVID-19.
“Despite doctors’ advice, I went for the film shooting of Annathae as it was a commitment I had made before announcing my entry into politics. The film crew of 120 members took a lot of precautions like taking a COVID test everyday despite that we found out that four persons were infected by coronavirus,” he said in the letter.
The actor further stated, “Due to my health condition, the film producer Kalanidhi Maran has stopped the production of the film. Due to this, people have lost jobs, and he has incurred loss in crores of rupees. I am looking at this as a warning from God.”
Rajinikanth had announced his plans to launch his political party in January ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021. However, days ahead of the launch, Rajinikanth has cancelled the plans.
The advisory was based on the superstar’s health history of being a post-transplant patient, having hypertension and considering his age.
