Parliament to Begin Normal Sittings; Budget Session on 14 March

As Covid-19 cases have dipped in the country, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is set to resume the sessions. The Budget session of the Parliament will resume on 14 March at 11am. The decision was taken in a meeting by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to speak about India's stand with respect to the Russia-Ukraine war and Operation Ganga, the rescue operation to evacuate Indian students from the war zone in Ukraine, in the second part of the Budget Session.

A detailed review on the vaccination of the staff has been done. The two houses will continue to follow the Covid protocols, as they did in earlier Parliament sessions including social distancing by using both chambers and visiting galleries as seating arrangements.