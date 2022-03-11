BJP in Manipur: Muscle-Flexing, New Faces – Decoding the Party’s Victory

Most exit polls for the Manipur assembly elections for its 60 seats pegged the BJP crossing well over the halfway number, with most national media houses pointing out that the National People’s Party (NPP) or the Janata Dal (U) (JD-U) could play an important role in the scheme of things after the results. What many failed to see was how the fates of candidates across constituencies and across political parties would play out, with heavyweights from the NPP biting the dust and many from the Congress being thwarted. This includes former Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar, former Health Minister L Jayantakumar of the NPP, and Gaikhangnam Gangmei, a member of the Congress Working Committee in the state.

The final tally has BJP with a clear majority of 32 seats, followed by NPP with seven, Janata Dal (U) with six, Congress with five, Naga People’s Party with five, Kuki People’s Alliance with two, and three Independent candidates.