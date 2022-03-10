Goa Election Result 2022: Close Fight in Coastal State; MGP May Be Kingmaker

The counting of votes for the declaration of the Goa Assembly election results will begin at 8 am on Thursday, 10 March.

Most exit poll projections for the state of Goa indicate that there may be a neck-and-neck battle between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Assembly polls, along with the likelihood of a hung Assembly.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are also in the fray.

Follow live updates on the election results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur on The Quint.