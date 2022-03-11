Watch: PM Modi Begins Roadshow in Ahmedabad, a Day After 4-State Win

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state, also said that he would be attending the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan, an event that will see the participation of more than one lakh panchayati raj representatives from the state.

Gujarat has 33 district panchayats, 248 taluka panchayats and around 14,500 gram panchayats

PM Modi is also scheduled to deliver the convocation address of the Rashtriya Raksha University as chief guest, and will inaugurate the 11th Khel Mahakumbh later in the evening.