Watch: PM Modi Begins Roadshow in Ahmedabad, a Day After 4-State Win

Modi's roadshow comes a day after the BJP won the Assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh

The Quint
Politics
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi</p></div>
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday, 11 March.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state, also said that he would be attending the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan, an event that will see the participation of more than one lakh panchayati raj representatives from the state.

Gujarat has 33 district panchayats, 248 taluka panchayats and around 14,500 gram panchayats

PM Modi is also scheduled to deliver the convocation address of the Rashtriya Raksha University as chief guest, and will inaugurate the 11th Khel Mahakumbh later in the evening.

The PM's victory roadshow comes after the party gained a comfortable majority in the UP Assembly election after winning 255 out of the total 403 seats in the House. In Goa it garnered 20 out of the total 40 seats, 47 out of the total 70 seats in Uttarakhand, and 32 out of the total 60 seats in Manipur.
Published: 
