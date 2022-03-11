Phase By Phase, How Many Seats Did BJP & SP Win? Which Were UP's Turning Points?

Over phases 4 and 5, in which several constituencies belonged to the Avadh and Bundelkhand regions, the BJP continued to perform very well. For example, in 2017, the BJP had won all 20 seats in the Bundelkhand region. This time too, they won 17 out of the 20, with SP winning the remaining 3. In the Avadh region on the whole, BJP won 54 of the 76 seats, with SP winning 21. The BSP and Congress presence here in 2017 (5 seats and 3 seats respectively) was almost entirely wiped out. In 2022, the BSP has been reduced to zero seats in Avadh and the Congress to 1, a reflection of the poor performance by both the parties this election. While Mayawati's BSP has only won 1 seat in the whole of UP, the Congress is only marginally better placed at 2 seats.