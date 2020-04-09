QBullet: Abrupt End to Curbs Unlikely, Says PM; UP Hotspots Sealed

“It’s not possible to lift the lockdown abruptly,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in Parliament in the strongest message yet from the government that the nationwide three-week lockdown it had clamped to fight the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) will not be lifted in its entirety when it ends on 14 April.

“Nobody is saying that lockdown should be lifted. I will talk again to CMs. But as of now, the mood is that entire lockdown lifting is not possible. For us, lockdown is the only way to save our people,” Modi added in the video conference.

(Source: Hindustan Times)