Despite No Income Amid Lockdown, Old Delhi Shop Owners Serve Needy

Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown followed by it have bared many ugly realities around us. One thing which is evident in India is the class divide. We all saw how the daily wagers migrated from cities back to their home towns after the lockdown.

But amid the heartbreaking stories of the migrants, the hungry and poor, there are stories that restore faith in humanity. Good Samaritans from all over India came out to help the poor and needy by providing them relief material and food.

Amid many NGOs on the ground, some local residents and businessmen have also come forward to help the poor. Like the responsible locals of Old Delhi who have been serving the people on streets and neighborhood with relief packages and cooked meals.