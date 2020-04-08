COVID-19 Recovery Is Possible – Respect Docs, Don’t Heed Rumours

Back home, my father had to bear the brunt of several rumours and was blamed for negligence. The government was made aware that I was positive and the BMC showed up at my building, consequently creating chaos in my society and speculation that someone was COVID-positive. Some rumours started that I was roaming around the building etc. My father was threatened and the police were called but thankfully, since the police and the BMC had already taken our entire report, they knew that we were very well secure and both my father and helper had been isolated from me, so there was no scare there.

Fortunately, there were some empathetic neighbours who supported my father and also cheered me on when I came back home after recovering.