How Modi Deals With Trump’s ‘Bullying’ Will Determine Corona Fight

President Donald Trump takes the meaning of a ‘bully pulpit’ quite literally – he threatens countries and he berates, belittles and demeans reporters on a daily basis for simply doing their job.

Any journalist who dares to question, even indirectly, his administration’s faltering response to the coronavirus pandemic, is deemed hostile and put down with a verbal swatter. Yet, they attend the daily briefing because they must do their job.

There are two strategies leaders have employed across the world: one is to face the press as a legitimate pillar of democratic societies and answer questions, and the other is to pretend journalists are an unessential service and must either be coopted or coerced.