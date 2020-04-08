900% Increase in Fact-Checks Around COVID-19 in 3 Months: Study

According to the findings of the study, 59 percent of the posts in the sample were found to be reconfigurations of existing and sometimes factual, true information. This can be further separated into three sub-categories – misleading content, false context and manipulated content.

Misleading content, which consists of some true information but was “reformulated, selected and re-contextualised”, was found to be the most popular, making up 29 percent of the sample at hand.

The second most common type of this is false context (24 percent), which involves images or videos being labelled something they are not. Meanwhile, 6 percent of the sample turned out to be doctored images or videos.

Interestingly, despite growing chatter about Deepfakes, no examples of the same were found in the sample at hand.