QBullet: Punjab Extends Curbs; 1,00,000 COVID Deaths in 101 Days

Setting the stage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference on Saturday, 11 April, with chief ministers to discuss exit strategies after the 21-day national coronavirus lockdown period ends on 14 April, Punjab became the second state after Odisha to announce that it would extend the restrictions till the month-end.

Punjab was among the early states to impose a lockdown, on 22 March, two days before the central government imposed restrictions nationwide to contain the outbreak.

On Friday, 10 April, the state government said in a statement that the Cabinet decision to extend the lockdown till 1 May was taken to check community spread and prevent overcrowding at mandis. It said that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will convey the decision to the Prime Minister on Saturday.

