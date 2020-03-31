COVID-19: Drone Volunteers Roped in for Surveillance, Sanitisation

India is yet to get a personal data protection law. The current Personal Data Protection Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha in December and has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

“The Puttaswamy judgement (2017) which is the cornerstone of the Indian privacy regime permits surveillance when ‘authorised by law’ when its use is ‘necessary’ and ‘proportionate’ to the harm expected,” told The Quint.

“This can only be ensured by placing requisite ‘checks and balances’ and mandating ‘privacy by design’ in all technologies deployed.

“All data collected via the deployment of these advanced technologies should be anonymised and its use should be limited only to ensure a smooth lock-down, and providing emergency disaster relief only.” Rizvi adds.

In the absence of a data protection law, currently, the use, storage and sharing of personal data is subject to the Information Technology Act (2008). The data protection bill allows government access to sensitive personal data for “any function of the state”.

Concerns about surveillance are not unfounded as Delhi Police had recently employed drones to surveil anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protesters. In the absence of any underlying legal framework to guide the use of drone data, experts say this constitutes a violation of the Right to Privacy.