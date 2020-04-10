DM Behind Bhilwara’s Effective Fight Against Corona Explains Plan
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj & Sandeep Suman
Video Producer: Hera Khan
Bhilwara district of Rajasthan is one of the many hotspots of the COVID-19 disease in India. More than 25 cases had been reported here and two people have lost their lives.
However, in the past several days, no new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Bhilwara district. The strategy formed by the authorities was reportedly effective in controlling the spread of the virus. Hence, the 'Bhilwara Model' has been making headlines.
What are the features of 'Bhilwara model' and how did it succeed?
To find out, The Quint spoke to Bhilwara District Magistrate Rajendra Bhatt, the man behind the success of the model.
Watch the video to find out what we learned.
