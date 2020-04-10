DM Behind Bhilwara’s Effective Fight Against Corona Explains Plan

Bhilwara district of Rajasthan is one of the many hotspots of the COVID-19 disease in India. More than 25 cases had been reported here and two people have lost their lives.

However, in the past several days, no new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Bhilwara district. The strategy formed by the authorities was reportedly effective in controlling the spread of the virus. Hence, the 'Bhilwara Model' has been making headlines.