COVID-19: The Couple That Got Married On Zoom Shares Their Story
With the outbreak of the coronavirus, a lot of our daily lives were turned upside down. The monotonous routines of our lives that we loved to hate - the dreaded Mondays and the sad nine to fives - all went away. What we had always wished for - getting to stay home and spending our days Netflixing our lives away - came true; and it wasn’t what we thought it’d be. For some, bigger plans and announcements got stalled. Exams got postponed, travel plans cancelled, weddings...halted.
However, Mumbai-based Preet Singh, a Navy officer, and Delhi-based Neet Kaur were not ready to let this stop them or their wedding that was planned for 4 April. As the world moved its professional meeting and university classes to video calling app Zoom, so did their wedding.
Speaking to The Quint, Preet and Neet, or #PreetDiNeet, explained that they couldn’t have the wedding without everyone present, and that would mean waiting for months, by which time Preet would have to leave for his duties on ship, and the whole wedding would be postponed for a year. So they decided to have an e-wedding, to be followed by a wedding in the gurdwara after things are back to normal again. As the wedding ensued, Preet from his Mumbai home and Neet from her Delhi home expressed their love for each other in the presence of family members who had all connected in.
Neet and Preet understand that weddings like this haven’t happened before, but they were determined. “I thought, if people are working from home, attending school, college, even attending yoga classes from home, then why can't we get married from home?” Preet asks. We must know there were other reasons too: to set an example.
Perhaps it is true then - where there is a will, there is a way. Neet also thinks the same.
“Emotionally, both of us were on cloud nine that day,” she says.
