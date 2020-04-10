COVID-19: The Couple That Got Married On Zoom Shares Their Story

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, a lot of our daily lives were turned upside down. The monotonous routines of our lives that we loved to hate - the dreaded Mondays and the sad nine to fives - all went away. What we had always wished for - getting to stay home and spending our days Netflixing our lives away - came true; and it wasn’t what we thought it’d be. For some, bigger plans and announcements got stalled. Exams got postponed, travel plans cancelled, weddings...halted.

However, Mumbai-based Preet Singh, a Navy officer, and Delhi-based Neet Kaur were not ready to let this stop them or their wedding that was planned for 4 April. As the world moved its professional meeting and university classes to video calling app Zoom, so did their wedding.