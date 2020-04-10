WebQoof Recap: Of Communally Charged Claims and Alarmist Messages

However, we found out that the video was old and not even from India. We were able to find a longer version of the video on YouTube through which we could establish the location. Once we knew the location we looked for reports to see what the incident was about.

Many pages on Facebook suggested that it showed a mentally challenged man entering a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. While we were successful in establishing the location, we couldn’t independently verify the incident.

But the fact that it was available online long before the outbreak of coronavirus and that it wasn’t from India, makes it evident that the incident has nothing to with the current situation.

You can read the full story here.