‘Stand with Farmers’: Tamil Director Pa Ranjith Slams Farm Laws

Pa Ranjith has actively supported several causes of social justice in his film career.

His tweet comes after several Bollywood celebrities had tweeted under “India Together” hashtag, in what seemed to be statements in support of the Union government.

Indian public figures had taken to twitter after Rihanna’s tweet generated international support for India’s protesting farmers.

Rihanna had tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this?!,” quoting a CNN International report on internet and road blockades at Delhi border.

Following Rihanna’s tweet, a number of international public figures including climate activist Greta Thunberg, US Congressman and Foreign Affairs Committee member Jim Costa and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris came forward to express solidarity with the farmers’ struggle.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Ekta Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty backed the Indian government's stand on the ongoing farmers' protest against its farm laws. The government’s talks with farmer leaders have not reached a consensus for over three months.



Indian cricket Captain Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, 3 February said, “Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I’m sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together.”

Along with Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shashtri, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma too tweeted.