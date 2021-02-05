What India’s MEA Statement Against Rihanna & Co Doesn’t Consider

With 86.2 percent of the farmers owning less than five acres of land with a majority of them owning less than two acres according to the agricultural Census of 2015-16, the struggle for them is existential. Anyone cultivating a three acre patch does not earn more than Rs -15000 per month and that too with Minimum Price Support (MSP Support). Those without it are much worse off.

These Farm Bills in the name of contract farming and various other invidious instrumentalities seeks to undo the seminal land reforms initiated at the commencement of the republic. The farmers view them as a noxious design to grab their land.

Not only did these reforms give land and dignity to the tiller but have been instrumental in both preserving and deepening our democracy. Countries that did not go through the agrarian reforms paradigm in our neighbourhood remain deeply feudal and therefore backward societies prone to prolonged spells of military or one party rule.