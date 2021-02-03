Stand in Solidarity With Farmers’ Protest: Activist Greta Thunberg

Internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders – the three main sites in the farmers' protest against the three farm laws – were suspended on Saturday, and the blockade will be in effect at least till Wednesday evening.

The suspension of mobile internet services has also been extended till 5 pm on Wednesday in seven districts of Haryana, PTI reported, quoting an official statement.

Farmers have been protesting against the three contentious agriculture laws near the borders of Delhi for more than two months now. While the protesting unions have demanded a repeal of the laws, the government has offered to suspend the laws for 18 months and form a committee to resolve the issues.

On 26 January, violence erupted in parts of Delhi during the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally.