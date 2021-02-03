Akshay Kumar Backs Govt Stand on Farmers' Protest With This Tweet
He called for an "amicable resolution" to the issue.
Actor Akshay Kumar has backed the Indian government's stand on the ongoing farmers' protest against its farm laws. He called for an "amicable resolution" to the issue.
"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda" he tweeted.
KJo, Ajay Devgn, Others Allege 'Propaganda'; Echo Support for Govt
Other celebrities such as Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty also posted similar tweets in support of the government all within minutes of each other.
"We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether," wrote Karan Johar.
MEA Criticises Rihanna, Other Celebs for Posts on Farmers' Protest
Akshay Kumar's tweet was in response to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs which maintained that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the dissenting farmers' concerns. The statement also criticised the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day, calling it the work of "vested interest groups".
The MEA also condemned celebrities who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media calling it "propaganda". The statement comes a day after tweets by pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg expressing solidarity with the protests and questioning the internet shutdown at protest sites in Delhi went viral. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement concluded alongside hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.