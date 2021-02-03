International Support a Matter of Pride: Farmers’ Union Slams Govt

After scores of international personalities including pop star Rihanna, renowned author and Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, and climate change activist Greta Thunberg voiced their support in favour of the farmers’ movement in India, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday, 3 February said that it is a matter of pride for the movement.

SKM also said that it’s unfortunate that the Centre failed to understand the pain of the protesting farmers.

“Samyukta Kisan Morcha acknowledges the support of international personalities towards the ongoing farmers' movement in India. On the one hand, it is a matter of pride that eminent personalities of the world are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, while on the other hand, it is unfortunate that the government of India is not understanding the pain of the farmers and some people are even calling peaceful farmers as terrorists,” SKM said in a statement.