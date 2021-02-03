International Support a Matter of Pride: Farmers’ Union Slams Govt
Samyukta Kisan Morcha also condemned the reported restrictions on reporters at the Singhu border.
After scores of international personalities including pop star Rihanna, renowned author and Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, and climate change activist Greta Thunberg voiced their support in favour of the farmers’ movement in India, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday, 3 February said that it is a matter of pride for the movement.
SKM also said that it’s unfortunate that the Centre failed to understand the pain of the protesting farmers.
“Samyukta Kisan Morcha acknowledges the support of international personalities towards the ongoing farmers' movement in India. On the one hand, it is a matter of pride that eminent personalities of the world are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, while on the other hand, it is unfortunate that the government of India is not understanding the pain of the farmers and some people are even calling peaceful farmers as terrorists,” SKM said in a statement.
‘Condemn Restrictions on Media at Singhu’
SKM further commented on the reported restrictions on reporters at the Singhu border and said that the Centre is ensuring the media coverage gets choked.
“We condemn the police action to stop the entry of journalists on the Singhu border. The government has already shut down the internet and now the entry of media persons to the protest sites and coverage of the protest is being choked by the government. The government is fearful of the reality of this movement reaching the common people across the country, and is doing its best to block communication from the protest sites. By doing all this the government wants to spread its propaganda, which the farmers will not allow at any cost,” SKM said.
The statement further said that the farmers’ movement is getting stronger every day.
“After heavy support in Kisan Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh, farmers have organised mahapanchayats in Dabra and Phulbagh in Madhya Pradesh, Mehndipur in Rajasthan and Jind in Haryana. A large number of farmers will be coming to Delhi in the coming days,” it said.
The farmers' protest garnered international attention on Tuesday after global icons such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted about it. Among others who posted about the ongoing agitation was a US Congressman and a UK MP.
The statement by SKM comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed the comments made by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers' protests in India.
“The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the MEA said.
