HC To Hear Arnab’s Pleas Against Arrest, Quashing FIR Shortly

The Bombay High Court on Friday, 6 November will hear the petitions at 3 pm filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami against his arrest, as well as to quash the 2018 FIR against him for alleged abetment of Anvay Naik’s 2018 suicide.

Goswam had sought interim relief from the court on Thursday, 5 November, to at least be released on bail while the petitions are heard.