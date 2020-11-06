Fake TRP Scam: Research Company at Centre of FIR Wants CBI Probe

In a significant development in the TRP manipulation case, Hansa Research Group – the BARC-affiliated company whose deputy general manager was the complainant for the Mumbai Police’s FIR – has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court asking for the investigation of the scam to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch, with a key role being played by Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who the Hansa Research Group accuses of “threats” and “harassment” to make false statements.

According to Hansa Research Group, Vaze has been pressurising them to disown an alleged report by the company, which Republic TV has been using since 10 October to claim that Republic and not others have been involved in the scam.

Republic calls this alleged report the ‘Hansa Report’, but Hansa Research group says they have no idea what document this is, and have in fact filed a case in the Bombay civil courts to get Republic to stop referring to the document as such.