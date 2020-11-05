Arrest Seems ‘Illegal’: Why Court Sent Arnab to Judicial Custody

While passing its order, the Alibag court said, "Due scrutiny of all submitted documents suggest that the connection with the accused and the deceased and the relation between the two suicides need to be clearly established clearly before demanding for police custody.”

The court further said, "How was the previous investigation incomplete? What were the shortcomings in it? There is no substantial evidence or reason provided to establish these claims. Hence, police custody of the three accused cannot be approved."

“Any kind of hindrance by the accused in the investigation or the authenticity of the suicide note is yet to be proved. The suicide note of the deceased is yet to be established as solid and substantial proof. Hence, the arguments of the accusers on the basis of the suicide note cannot be considered enough,” noted the court.

“In order to grant police custody, some strong evidence needs to be established. The line of questioning that the police wishes to do after getting the custody needs to be first substantiated with enough evidence to do so,” said the court.