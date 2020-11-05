Arnab Arrested: Can Police Reopen Cases Closed Under ‘A’ Summary?

The Raigad police has once again reopened their investigation into the abetment to suicide charges against Republic editor Arnab Goswami in connection with Anvay and his mother Kumud Naik’s deaths.

But the one question that has been raised by many on social media is, what is the protocol that the police need to follow when reopening a case that has been closed for lack of evidence?

In April 2019, the DYSP of Alibag, Alibag Division, filed an ‘A’ Summary report seeking to close the case due to lack of evidence. On 16 April 2019, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Raigad, Alibag accepted the report and granted permission for the same.