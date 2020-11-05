Arnab Goswami Arrested: Is Suicide Note Enough to Hold Him Guilty?

As controversy rages over the arrest of Arnab Goswami by the Maharashtra Police in an abetment of suicide case, the elephant in the room is that the Republic founder and editor-in-chief was actually named in the suicide note of Anvay Naik in May 2018.

This potentially scuppers the claim by Arnab’s supporters that the case is a political witch-hunt because it does mean there is a valid basis to investigate his role, especially since the note was found by local police at the time, during the previous political administration.