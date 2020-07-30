Bitter And Will Challenge Article 370 Abrogation in Court: Omar

Nearly one year after the Indian government decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution on 5 August 2019, revoking the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Omar Abdullah spoke about the silence of the Opposition, increasing levels of violence in the region, his detention under PSA, and his future as a politician.

Stating that he was “bitter and cynical” about the turn of events in the Valley, the former chief minister said that the National Conference party would continue to fight the matter through the legal route in the Supreme Court, where it has challenged the “scrapping of Article 370 and 35A of the constitution and the abolition of J&K’s statehood.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Abdullah reportedly acknowledged that he felt “cynical and disappointed” and that barring a few exceptions like the “DMK, Mamata Banerjee, the Left Parties, and one or two individuals in the Congress party”, the rest of the parties had steered clear of the issue.