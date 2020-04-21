Kashmir ‘Pushed’ to Pre-Hari Singh Era Due to New Domicile Rules?

At a time when the country is struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the union Home Ministry issued a new domicile law repealing 29 state laws and amending 109 others on 31 March, with immediate effect. It is not a law made by the people’s representatives; it is a Machiavellian order that has started the process of demographic transition in Jammu and Kashmir.

With this, the State Subject law has been restored to its pre-Hari Singh era state where the ‘outsiders’ – especially Punjabis – were recruited in the state Army and administration. After their demise, they would leave behind kith and kin to continue domination and draining of the state exchequer.