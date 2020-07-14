Farooq, Omar Abdullah Move HC For Release of Detained NC Leaders
These members were detained in August 2019, in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.
Jammu and Kashmir’s National Conference Party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have moved the high court for the release of 16 members of their party, reported Bar and Bench. These members were detained in August 2019, in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370.
The father-son duo, who themselves were detained in August and released in March 2020, have filed habeas corpus petitions seeking the the release of the others.
According to Bar and Bench, the Abdullahs are reportedly seeking the release of 16 colleagues.
These include NC general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar, senior leader Aga Syed Mehmood, party's chief spokesman Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, party’s women wing leader, formerly three-time legislator Shameema Firdous and provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani.
Wani is 82 years old. In the plea for his release, Farooq Abdullah had contended that the “11-month detention is illegal, unlawful and violative of Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution”.
According to Bar and Bench, it was also stated that despite repeated requests, no justification had been provided for Wani’s house arrest. Farooq Abdullah, in his plea for Wani, also pointed out that wrongful confinement is punishable under Section 342 of the Indian Penal Code.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
