Farooq, Omar Abdullah Move HC For Release of Detained NC Leaders

According to Bar and Bench, the Abdullahs are reportedly seeking the release of 16 colleagues.

These include NC general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar, senior leader Aga Syed Mehmood, party's chief spokesman Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, party’s women wing leader, formerly three-time legislator Shameema Firdous and provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani.

Wani is 82 years old. In the plea for his release, Farooq Abdullah had contended that the “11-month detention is illegal, unlawful and violative of Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution”.

According to Bar and Bench, it was also stated that despite repeated requests, no justification had been provided for Wani’s house arrest. Farooq Abdullah, in his plea for Wani, also pointed out that wrongful confinement is punishable under Section 342 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)