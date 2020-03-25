‘Humour Doesn’t Hurt’: Omar Abdullah Indulges in Lockdown Jokes
After being released from his eight-month-long detention, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah went so far as to tweet memes of his captivity. The former chief minister tweeted a picture of himself with a morose expression and an amusing caption.
"These are serious & scary times so a little humour doesn’t hurt," he tweeted.
The meme comes after PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across India in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He declared a nation-wide lockdown starting at midnight as the number of cases in the country crossed 500. The 21-day lockdown imposes curfew-like rules, with only essential services allowed to run.
Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to offer tips on how one can survive being in quarantine. He tweeted, “On a lighter note if anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order.”
With over 550 cases and over 10 deaths, the novel coronavirus has left few states untouched by the infection, necessitating a nationwide lockdown. Experts have warned of fatal consequences if Indians do not immediately start practising social distancing to slow the spread of the disease.
