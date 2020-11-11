RJD’s Tejashwi: The 31-Year-Old Who Almost Brought Nitish Down

While exit polls had indicated a likelihood of the Tejaswi-led Maghagathbandhan to win the Assembly elections in Bihar this time, the Nitish-led NDA still emerged victorious.

However, in an excellent show of strength, Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) provided serious competition to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as the Janata Dal United (JDU), and emerged as the single-largest party in the election.



Yadav, who turned 31 on 9 November, has been the talking point of the Bihar Assembly elections this year. The Tejashwi Yadav of May 2019, when the RJD failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections, is now a media-savvy crowd puller.

Tejashwi, this year, faced the biggest challenge of his career of unseating the NDA from power and, that too, with his father Lalu Prasad Yadav in jail. He may not have been successful in doing so, but he has done enough to carve a legacy for his own self, one that is independent from his father and is impactful all the same.