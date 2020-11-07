Bihar Polls: Voting Starts for 78 Seats in 16 Districts in Phase 3

Voting began in 78 seats, spread across 16 districts, for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday, 7 November.

The polling this time around is concentrated in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region.

The voting for the first and second phases was held on 28 October and 3 November, respectively. The results for the three-phased elections, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be declared on 10 November.