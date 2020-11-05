‘My Last Election’: What Explains Nitish Kumar’s Emotional Appeal?

'Aaj aakhri din hai. Parso chunav hai. Aur yeh mera antim chunav hai. Anth bhala, tou sab bhala. Vote dijiyega na? (Today is the last day of campaigning. Day after tomorrow is polling day. This is my last election. If the ending is good, everything is good. You'll vote for us right?".

Incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made this emotional appeal to voters at a rally in Purnea on Thursday, 5 November, the last day of campaigning before the final phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released an open letter to the people of Bihar in which he said that he "needs Nitish Kumar's government for the development of Bihar".

This article will try to answer the following questions