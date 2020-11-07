Will Bihar Polls Final Phase Be A Cakewalk For Tejashwi? Unlikely

The Bihar ‘cricket match’ has entered its final overs. There is now general consensus among political pundits and pollsters, that Phase 1 belonged to MGB (Mahagathbandhan) while Phase 2 was won by NDA. The contest has heated up and is currently neck-and-neck.

78 seats will be voting on 7 November and this is likely to seal the fate of both Tejashwi and Nitish. Out of 78 seats, Muslim population is high, more than the state average of 17 percent, in 46 seats. Out of these 46 seats, 24 in Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria and Purnia have an average minority population of more than 37 percent termed as ‘high influence’ minority seats