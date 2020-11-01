Bihar Polls: What Are Tejashwi Yadav’s 11 Questions to PM Modi?

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has posed 11 questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter visits poll-bound Bihar to address four back-to-back public gatherings.

In a Facebook post dated 1 November, Yadav said that he expects Prime Minister Modi to address issues related to the quality of life of people in Bihar as he visits the state to campaign for the BJP.

“I want to ask the honourable Prime Minister the following questions related to the betterment and development of Bihar because according to NITI Aayog’s report, Bihar is the worst state when it comes to standards of education and health,” he said.

Following are the questions mentioned by the RJD leader in his post: