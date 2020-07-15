All You Need to Know About the Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam

Swapna Suresh has been identified as a key conspirator in the case. She was working with Pricewaterhouse Coopers company, which was working on the Space Project under the IT department of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited aka KSITIL.

Born and brought up in UAE, she worked in the Abu Dhabi airport before returning to Kerala, where she worked in a travel agency and then as an executive secretary at the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram till 2019. She was expelled from the job after she was named as a suspect. She had allegedly forged the documents allowing them to claim diplomatic immunity over the cargo. In the bail petition, she had claimed she had no role in the crime and that she only made a phone call to the Assistant Commissioner of the Customs on the direction by the acting Consular General of the United Arab Emirates Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, reports stated.