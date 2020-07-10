FIR Under UAPA Against Gold Smuggling-Accused: Centre to Kerala HC

In a new twist to the Kerala gold smuggling controversy, the Centre has informed the Kerala High Court that a new FIR in the case against main accused Swapna Suresh includes an allegation of ‘raising funds for terrorist activities’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, LiveLaw has reported.

The lawyer representing the Centre informed the high court of this development on Friday, 10 July, during a hearing on Suresh’s application for anticipatory bail. The new FIR in the case, which includes the UAPA charge, was filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA was authorised to investigate the case by the Centre on Thursday, 9 July, a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for an “effective and coordinated investigation” by central agencies into the matter.