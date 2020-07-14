Gold Scam: Sivasankar Questioned; Records Show Calls With Accused

In a new development in the Kerala gold smuggling case, call records published by various Malayalam channels show that calls were made from main accused Sarith Kumar’s phone to M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan multiple times in the past several weeks.

The documents shown on channels, also with TNM, have details of the phone calls made by Sarith from April to July. (Though parts of the call records were selectively leaked by sources in the investigation, the veracity cannot be independently verified).

Minutes after the documents were accessed by the media, officials of the Customs Department reached the residence of Sivasankar near Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram.